Test Analyst – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Qualification and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

or At least 6 months participation in an IT Graduate Development programme

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

Minimum of 1 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA/ SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),

Experience with test automation tools.

ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

The Job Requirements:

Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking

Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules, and Solution Manager

Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Outputs:

Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines so as to identify defects / quality concerns in projects.

Support with Business Process Modelling

Design and compile test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.

Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts.

Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts that meet the business needs.

Responsible for test planning, design and the creation of test data.

Responsible for identifying and logging of defects.

Responsible for planning and performing functional, non-functional, integration, usability, configuration, UAT and regression testing

Define test cases to be conducted within the Sprint.

Responsible for the facilitation of test plan and test case reviews with cross-functional teams

Provide estimates for test efforts

Coordinate and perform manual and automated testing activities and ensure a highly effective and well-documented test environment.

Implement, track and report on all testing activities to assure full coverage of functional and non-functional requirements.

Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

