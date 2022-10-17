TOP OF YOUR LEAGUE Senior Java Developers – Pretoria based – Up to R1 Million CTC per annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Oct 17, 2022

If working for a blue-chip financial services giant is on your radar, this could be the role for you.

Work in a developing environment where disruptive technologies and the latest technology trends are not just conversations in the boardroom! Contact us today!

The following experience is required:

  • A relevant IT degree or diploma
  • 2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment
  • Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.
  • Exposure to Docker
  • Experience with Micro-services
  • Spring-Boot experience
  • Experience with test automation

Skills:

  • HTML / JavaScript
  • J2EE
  • JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT
  • JPA and Hibernate
  • Spring
  • JMS and Messaging technologies
  • XML and Related Technologies
  • BPEL
  • Web services
  • WebSphere Application server & WebSphere Process Server
  • WebSphere Integration Developer (IID)
  • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
  • Working knowledge of development design patterns
  • Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills, and knowledge
  • Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
  • MEAN stack (mongo, ExpressJs, angular, NodeJS)
  • Gradle
  • GIT
  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

The Reference Number for this position is MK54588 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost-to-company salary of up to R1 million per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

