2x Senior .Net Developers – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for two Senior .Net Developers with 5+ years of experience full stack Development including design, back-end, and front-end.
Must have experience in .Net and .Net Core; JavaScript / jQuery & TypeScript; SQL (stored procs and queries). Must be familiar with CSS and Bootstrap to develop responsive apps; familiar with source control using GIT at the moment (branching, merges, etc. this integrates with DevOps).
Fully Remote (limited to SA)
Desired Skills:
- .Net and .Net Core
- JavaScript
- SQL
- CSS and Bootstrap
- GIT
- jQuery and TypeScript