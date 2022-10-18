2x Senior .Net Developers – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for two Senior .Net Developers with 5+ years of experience full stack Development including design, back-end, and front-end.

Must have experience in .Net and .Net Core; JavaScript / jQuery & TypeScript; SQL (stored procs and queries). Must be familiar with CSS and Bootstrap to develop responsive apps; familiar with source control using GIT at the moment (branching, merges, etc. this integrates with DevOps).

Fully Remote (limited to SA)

Desired Skills:

.Net and .Net Core

JavaScript

SQL

CSS and Bootstrap

GIT

jQuery and TypeScript

Learn more/Apply for this position