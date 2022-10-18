BI Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

UTILISE your data and analytical skills as a BI Analyst sought by a dynamic Financial Services provider to provide support to the wider Data & Analytics team, to specified internal clients and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster. The role could focus on one of the other environments: Operations – Branches, Call Centre, Cash Management x5 & Credit Value Stream – Credit book, Recoveries, Collections, Granting x3. The ideal candidate will require Matric/Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate, a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Engineering – Industrial, have 5+ years’ experience in a Reporting/Analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles. You will also need experience in Business Analysis, Requirements Gathering, Financial systems & procedures, Database Design principles and proficiency in Advanced Excel & Word and SQL/SAS.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate.

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Engineering – Industrial.

Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics (Ideal or Preferred).

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years+ experience in a Reporting/Analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles.

Business Analysis & Requirements Gathering.

Financial systems & procedures.

Database design principles.

Advanced Excel.

Advanced Word.

SQL or SAS.

Ideal to have –

Operational environment.

Bank strategic objectives (i.e., productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service).

Power BI/ QlikView.

Visual Basic.

ATTRIBUTES:

Influencing skills.

Numerical Reasoning.

Interpersonal & Relationship Management.

Communications skills.

Problem solving.

Attention to detail.

Analytical.

Reporting skills.

Presentation skills.

