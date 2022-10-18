Business Analyst Payments

Consulting Company requires Business Analysis expertise with strong knowledge of payments systems within the Banking Industry. This is an excellent Contract Opportunity

The Business analyst is required to work with stakeholders from all relevant business units and related third parties to define and document business requirements for the product or area they have been allocated to. In summary this will include:

? Documenting Business Requirements.

? Documenting Functional Specification / Features & User Story definition

? Facilitating sessions with the broader team to define the solution.

? Creating, analysing, and validating detailed requirements

? Coordinate requirements walk-through and sign-offs, verifying with user representatives/stakeholders that proposed solutions accurately address business needs.

? Contribute to project plans.

? Requirements traceability

? Work break-down execution

? Support during User Acceptance (UAT)

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Payments

Banking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position