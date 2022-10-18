C# Developer

Oct 18, 2022

A well-established company in Pretoria is looking for an excellent C# Developer. If this sounds like you, send your CV through for us to look at.
Requirements:

  • .NET
  • SQL
  • HTML
  • CSS

Other skills:

  • Fast learner
  • Able to handle pressure

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact Jessica on [Phone Number Removed];. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

