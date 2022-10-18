C# Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

A well-established company in Pretoria is looking for an excellent C# Developer. If this sounds like you, send your CV through for us to look at.
Requirements:
- .NET
- SQL
- HTML
- CSS
Other skills:
- Fast learner
- Able to handle pressure
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact Jessica on [Phone Number Removed];. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
