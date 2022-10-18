Our client is in need of an exceptional Database Administrator that will be responsible for the maintenance of database management systems, including drawing up of database diagrams, security management, back-up and performance tuning. Provide user support for database users.
KPI’s will be (but not limited to):
- Liaise with Business Analysts, to determine the most appropriate way, of affecting changes required by business in the various reports and database structures.
- Provide all levels of support telephonically to Company centres country wide.
- Provide all levels of support to Software Developers, Business Analysts in order to resolve queries around data inconsistencies.
- Ensure database backups are successfully executed, as per schedules. Frequent tests to be performed to ensure database backups can be successfully restored.
- Proactively determine the root causes of issues experienced and raised by users.
- Investigate the impact of changes, proposed, in the databases, due to changes required in applications.
- Ensures processes are adhered to with regard to administering user profiles and access rights.
- Ensure that installation documents are maintained at all times.
- Apply prescribed standards consistently when installing database software.
- Replication, indexing, performance tuning etc
- Apply industry standards to database development, normalising structures etc
Minimum Requirements:
Experience:
- 3 years experience working with SQL databases and management thereof
- At least 2 years working experience on DB2 databases.
Education/Qualification:
- Relevant IT diploma/ degree
- Certified In SQL, DB2 and Oracle
- Exposure to ISA (highly advantageous)
Please Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- DBA
- Database Administrator
- SQL Database
- DB2 Database