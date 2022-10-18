Database Administrator

Our client is in need of an exceptional Database Administrator that will be responsible for the maintenance of database management systems, including drawing up of database diagrams, security management, back-up and performance tuning. Provide user support for database users.

KPI’s will be (but not limited to):

Liaise with Business Analysts, to determine the most appropriate way, of affecting changes required by business in the various reports and database structures.

Provide all levels of support telephonically to Company centres country wide.

Provide all levels of support to Software Developers, Business Analysts in order to resolve queries around data inconsistencies.

Ensure database backups are successfully executed, as per schedules. Frequent tests to be performed to ensure database backups can be successfully restored.

Proactively determine the root causes of issues experienced and raised by users.

Investigate the impact of changes, proposed, in the databases, due to changes required in applications.

Ensures processes are adhered to with regard to administering user profiles and access rights.

Ensure that installation documents are maintained at all times.

Apply prescribed standards consistently when installing database software.

Replication, indexing, performance tuning etc

Apply industry standards to database development, normalising structures etc

Minimum Requirements:

Experience:

3 years experience working with SQL databases and management thereof

At least 2 years working experience on DB2 databases.

Education/Qualification:

Relevant IT diploma/ degree

Certified In SQL, DB2 and Oracle

Exposure to ISA (highly advantageous)

Desired Skills:

DBA

Database Administrator

SQL Database

DB2 Database

