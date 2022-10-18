DLP (Data Loss Prevention) Specialist at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client a well established Bank based in Gauteng is looking to hire a skilled Technical DLP (Data Loss Prevention / Leakage) Specialist. Candidates will focus on interpreting business requirements, configure and maintain solutions into technical capabilities to comply with data privacy and information protection requirements for the business. Position based in Pretoria (Hybrid)

Client Details

Our client an established Bank that is responsible for regulating cross-border transactions.

Description

The main purpose of this position is to interpret business requirements, configure and maintain solutions into technical capabilities to comply with data privacy and information protection requirements for the Business,

Job Description

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:

Interpret and assess data security requirements with business, legal services and system owners to ensure the adoption of appropriate protection and controls to secure the Bank’s data assets.

Evaluate, Implement, test and configure fit for purpose technical solutions in accordance with data security requirements and to ensure privacy policies are correctly implemented.

Define compliance use cases and measures against compliance requirements to evaluate and reduce the risk associated with information throughout its lifecycle.

Develop appropriate response use cases for an effective response plan that meets the business use case.

Provide input into data solution architectures to ensure conformance to privacy governance frameworks in support of the Enterprise Architecture division.

Responsible for assisting with management of data privacy, data protection, performance, and integrity of the privacy solutions.

Implement and monitor appropriate data loss prevention, detection, and masking capabilities in conformance to approved data classification schemas.

Drive the adoption and implementation of data minimisation techniques to improve on data collection and appropriate privacy categorisation identification.

Assess, define, and implement monitoring requirements appropriate to the system, to capture and report on identified and potential data breaches.

Identify and manage data privacy risks by exposing data vulnerabilities and including prioritised remediation recommendations in accordance with the Bank’s risk management practices and Internal and External audit recommendations.

Identify areas of improvement in local practices relative to managing data privacy.

Keep abreast of, and proactively broaden knowledge around data privacy and information protection and apply new knowledge and skills.

Define own work plan and deliverables with guidance from the Manager: Data Privacy & Information Protection and prioritise delivery of own outputs against the agreed work plan

Profile

Job requirements

A Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology (IT) or an equivalent qualification including technology specific certifications; and – NB

A minimum of 5 to 8 years’ experience in privacy / data protection (DLP)

This is a Technical role, candidates must have technical experience as DLP

The following would be an added advantage:

CIPT – Certified Information Privacy Technologist certification

Certified Information Privacy Technologist certification CDPSE – Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer certification

– Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer certification CISSP – Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification

Additional technical experience includes:

Sequential query language

Data anonymization techniques

Data Loss/Leakage Prevention configuration and administration

Additional requirements include:

Understanding of Privacy engineering concepts and principles

Basic understanding and knowledge of relevant South African and international privacy laws and concepts

Conceptual thinking skill;

Effective communication knowledge and skill;

Flexibility;

Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill;

Teamwork;

Continuous improvement knowledge and skill;

Service and stakeholder focus;

Judgement and decision-making knowledge and skill,

Analysis and problem-solving knowledge and skill;

Resilience; and

Managing complexity and ambiguity knowledge and skill;

Job Offer

CTC – Benefits (Medical AId, Pention)

About The Employer:

Banking Sector

