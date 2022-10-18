Education-specific VR headsets are designed for STEM

Sangari Education, distributor of the Veative virtual reality (VR) library of STEM-related content, has launched the Veative Edupro headset specifically for educational use.

“While the Veative content can be used on many popular headsets, the EduPro provides a more cost effective and user friendly headset. Veative has developed a large library of STEM-related content of 543 modules, which have been mapped to the South African Curriculum for Maths and Science grades 7 to 12,” explains Sangari Education MD, Bez Sangari.

“The EduPro headset, being specific to educational applications, introduces enhanced features over competitive products that don’t focus specifically on educational applications.

“This full content library resides on the all-in-one EduPro headset which does not require a computer or connectivity, making it easy to use.

“For those schools who would like to give their teachers and students the opportunity to develop their own content, Veative has produced a VRcreate software which makes content development easy and accessible to all,” Sangari adds.

He explains that the Veative EduPro is the world’s first XR1 chip-enabled mobile VR device designed specifically for educational use. “The preloaded Veative VR content library within the headset provides convenience and removes the need to load and unload modules manually.”

The VR headset has 128Gb of internal storage, sufficient space for Veative’s entire library and for additional content. “The operating system is built for education, and there are no social media or privacy concerns or distracting applications,” says Sangari.

The headset includes a built-in Mobile Device Management (MDM) feature and has a MicroSD card slot for further expansion, an Integrated touchpad, and handheld Bluetooth controller.