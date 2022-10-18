Electrical Electronics Technical Architect IP Security at Sabenza IT

Our client is in search of an Electrical Electronics Technical Architect IP Security to join their team.

The Technical Architect is a seasoned professional who is responsible for specifying and designing solutions based on their technical expertise across one or more technology domains. The individual in this position takes responsibility for the successful overall technical design and build of the customers elements of the solution to meet a client’s business requirements.

Provides primarily pre-sales technical support for the development and implementation of complex products/applications/solutions. Uses in- depth product knowledge to provide technical expertise to sales staff and the customer through sales presentations and product demonstrations. Assists the sales staff in assessing potential application of company products to meet customer needs and may prepare detailed product specifications for the development and implementation of customer products/applications/solutions. May create detailed design and implementation specifications for complex products/applications/solutions. May build a mini-application based on customer requirements to demonstrate feasibility of the application, often requiring rapid prototyping and/or product demo for client. May provide consultation to prospective users and/or product capability assessment and validation.

Requirements

Using the functionality of existing protocols and infrastructures, designed and deployed new systems and interfaces

Collaborates with the project team to ensure that the solution integrates into and satisfies all functional requirements.

Analyzes and documents processes, designs, and procedures for all technical activities and systems involved in the project.

Develops and maintains a thorough understanding of current and emerging technology trends in an effort to predict future needs.

Qualifications

4+ years of experience with IT security architectures and/or applications in a large organization.

Extensive Experience with Enterprise IP security Systems.

IP Surveillance

Access Control

PCIM

Security best practices and process

Relevant Networking certification or experience

Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies

Relevant vendor and industry certifications

Desired Skills:

IT security

IP Surveillance

PCIM

Access Control

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

