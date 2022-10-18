Financial Systems Specialist

- First point of contact support for financial users
- Produce business requirements developments and manage a list of business request status
- Liaising with AMS technical support in India in terms of updating configurations per business requests
- Ad-hoc system project improvement e.g. setting-up new entities
- Overseeing request developments and testing including User Acceptable Testing
- Develop and maintain financial end-user training courses, materials and present workshops as required
- Ensuring consistent mapping of new accounts, new cost centre, hierarchies across all finance systems
- Periodically reconciliation of finance systems
- Updating of Ramesys monthly templates and that version control are secured and controlled
- Periodical review of job role profiles
- Periodical review and development of system controls
- Relationship management with key stakeholders from Operations, Corporate office, Supply Chain and Engineering departments
Desired Skills:
- – SAP (Finance stream only) – FI
- – Ramesys (a forecast tool)
- SAP HFM
- Taxpacc.
- S4 hana
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric