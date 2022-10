Information Security Officer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Purpose of the role:

Accountable to deliver upon the strategic direction that has been set in protecting BUSINESS tech and data. This includes being a key partner in the design of success factors, solutions and compliance.

Minimum Requirements: Experience and Qualifications

7 years’ experience in Technology Security or Risk Management roles of which should include

4 years in Technology Policy writing (measurement of controls against Policy)

4 years’ experience in designing, implementing and closing Technology general controls gaps

3 years’ experience in directly assessing and communicating Risk Exposures and developing risk mitigation plans

3 years’ experience in coordinating large projects or initiatives across multiple areas

4 years’ experience in people management, including coaching and mentoring

IT related bachelor’s degree or Degree in Computer Science, IT Best practise (COBIT, ITIL etc)

Professional Registration/Membership: Information Security Forums; ISACA; ISC2 (advantageous)

Security related certification (CISSP,CISM,CRISC,CISA, ISO 27001) (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Information Security Risk Management

Security controls

Information Security Strategy

CISM

Information security

Information Risk Management

CISA

Certified Information Security Manager

Information Systems Security Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

