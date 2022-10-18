Intelligent Automation Engineer (iRPA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A boutique company in the fields of Intelligent Automation (IA), Digitization, Virtual agents, and Low code solutions invites you to shape the future of work and create the digital workforce of tomorrow. Be on the bleeding edge of technology in a fast-paced, passionate environment by building Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Robots by combining Artificial Intelligence powered Cognitive Services, Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with your creativity, database, and development skills.

Join a team of ultra-talented technologists who can learn and develop the wave of the future.

We are looking for smart, hard-working, and creative individuals, who are eager to have a significant, tangible impact through improving the operations for our clients. Your IT or Engineering qualification coupled with 1-3 years of broad technology knowledge and experience is required. Thinking on your feet and embracing new challenges comes easily to you. You are a good all rounder who uses your logical thinking to solve problems. You must have a car and driver’s licence. Attractive benefits such as flexible working hours will combine well with your ability to work both independently and within a team.

DUTIES:

Develop a deep understanding of the UiPath Platform and its functionalities.

Solution design.

Design, build and test complex automation processes that will interact with multiple third-party applications.

Data conversion and interfacing activities.

Identification of new automation opportunities and improvement in existing processes.

Technical architecture.

Defining systems strategy, developing system requirements, designing, prototyping, and testing custom technology solutions, and supporting system implementation.

Help gather project requirements for integration with partner products.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Relevant Qualification in IT or Engineering.

Minimum of 1-3 years’ relevant experience.

Broad Technology knowledge experience including knowledge of development technologies such as Workflow Foundation or database technologies such as SQL Server, SSIS/SSRS, and analytics tools.

An aptitude to liaise with senior-level customer representatives in a rational and measured manner to communicate progress, issues, risks, and solutions.

Experience / Skills

Process-minded.

Fluent written and spoken English is mandatory, fluency in other languages is a plus.

Logical thinker and problem solver.

Good presentation and communication skills.

Strong technical ability.

Ability to work both independently and within a team.

Capacity to think on your feet and embrace new challenges as they arise.

Must have a car and driver’s licence.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good all-rounder.

BENEFITS:

Competitive salary, profit share and the unique opportunity to develop state-of-the-art robotics technology.

Possibility to work from home and flexible working hours.

COMMENTS:

