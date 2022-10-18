Intermediate Agile Business Analyst at Headhunters

Our client in the IT Sector, based in Johannesburg, is currently looking to employ an experienced Intermediate Agile Business Analyst.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

3-5 years’ work experience in a relevant field.

Broad IT domain experience in three or more of the following areas: Business Analysis, Project Management, Business Intelligence, Quality Assurance, Maintenance and Support

Bachelor’s degree or the equivalent coursework in a related specialized field.

Valid code B driver’s license and own transport.

Passed credit and criminal checks.

South African Citizen or valid South African work permit.

Have knowledge and experience of SDLC within an Agile environment and of development within various Agile methods such as Scrum, Kanban, Lean and XP.

Have Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

You have a proven ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously and have strong problem solving and critical thinking skills.

You have a strong business process understanding and have exceptional attention to detail.

You are resilient and flexible in ambiguous situations and can approach challenges from technical and business perspectives.

Advanced working knowledge of MS Office 365 Professional Suite.

Working knowledge of task prioritization and management tools Freshdesk, JIRA, Confluence.

Working knowledge of process and collaboration tools such as Visio and Miro and design tools Adobe XD and Figma.

Financial industry experience Advantageous.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Requirements Elicitation:

Interaction with and support the Product Owner to analyze their need and find solutions and fulfil the role of the Product Owner when deemed necessary for the prioritization of requirements.

Works with subject matter experts to get functional and non-functional requirements.

Interact with users to get end-user requirements and feedback.

Use various requirements gathering, analysis and elicitation methods to gather and validate requirements considering Agile best practices. Setup and run JAD sessions in an Agile to gather requirements in consideration of various stakeholders.

Assists analyzing stakeholder objectives and the underlying issues arising.

Requirements Documentation:

Breakdown high-level requirements into smaller manageable tasks using the TIES method.

Create User stories with various types of requirements, process flow, UI/UX designs and wireframes, and relevant acceptance criteria which serve to define the scope of the required works.

Consolidate and confirm requirements, changes and sign-off from various sources and platforms and maintain one source of truth and reference for documentation.

Document risks, decisions and actions within the project scope and the strategy and management.

Produces specific business cases and scenarios and defines and documents system acceptance criteria.

Prioritization or Backlog Grooming:

Ensures that issues, blockers, and uncertainties are mitigated effectively in an Agile approach.

Works with the Product Owner or works as a Product Owner to prioritize delivery.

Liaise with the development team for estimation effort of work using appropriate sizing methods.

Maintains a steady backlog of User Stories, tasks and bugs that are ready to go into sprints for the Scrum team.

Performs backlog quality assurance of ensuring items going into sprints have all the required detailed information necessary for the planned and successful implementation of them.

Testing

Ensures a comprehensive test coverage in acceptance criteria type, platforms, and devices for effective testing.

Performs System Integrated and Unit Testing and checks before user testing with business stakeholders.

Works with business stakeholders and QA (Quality Assurance) in leading User Acceptance Testing follows up on testing progress and defect resolution.

Test analysis, risk prioritization, analysis of defect trends, and identification of risks associated with issues identified in the project.

