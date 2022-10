Intermediate Business Analyst at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Leading Financial Services Client requires an Intermediate Business Analyst to join their team on a contract basis

Providion of Business Analysis services

Gathering, analysing and documenting business requirements

Modelling business processes

Writing and amending user stories

Minimum Requirements

Matric

BA Certification or Diploma

4 Years Experience as a Business Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position