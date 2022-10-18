IT Auditor

Responsible for the internal controls and risks of the Land Bank Group’s Information Technology systems and networks ensuring that the organisation has adequate technology and system controls from a business needs and risk perspective. To monitor, examine and evaluate the adequacy of management controls within IT systems in accordance to best IT audit practice and company procedures and any other regulations and policies while maintaining the required independence to conduct investigations. To identify the weaknesses of the IT systems, obtain evidence and develop action plans to mitigate or rectify security breaches.

Desired Skills:

CAAT

CISA

IDEA

GCR

ACR

COBIT

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Compliance Institute of South Africa

About The Employer:

SOE

