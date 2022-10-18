IT Devops Engineer

Assist and support Development-, QA-, and Support teams to build and deploy software to DEV, QA, and PROD (could be multiple deployment lines to multiple groups of clients)

Managing, monitoring, and fine-tuning all installed systems and infrastructure

Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability

Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes

Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies

Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks

Participate in the design of information and operational support systems- Assist to troubleshoot technical problems.

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution

Provide technical direction to IT support staff- Ensure constant availability of technical resources

Knowledge, Skills, Experience

Knowledge:- Solid exposure to virtualisation and container technologies; especially Docker, Kubernetes, VMWare, and Hyper-V

Highly efficient in network setups. Have low level understanding of OSI network layers, HTTP, TCP and IPAM- Solid scripting skills (e.g., PowerShell, shell scripts, Bash)

Proven working experience in installing, configuring and troubleshooting Windows and UNIX /Linux based environments

Solid experience in the administration and performance tuning of application stacks (e.g. IIS, SQL Server, RabbitMQ, DNS, AD, etc.)

Solid Cloud experience, preferably in Microsoft Azure

Experience with CI/CD tools like VSTS to do automated builds and releases

Experience with automation software (e.g. Ansible, Terraform, Puppet, CFEngine, Chef)- Experience with development tools, servers or services (e.g. VSTS, NPM, NuGet, GIT, etc.)

Understand how to do Azure deployments; AWS experience an advantage

Experience using Webroot, SSL and overall security experience advantageous

Worked with some sort of distributed file system and attach to Linux instances

Experience with Docker Swarm and/or Kubernetes orchestration – RabbitMQ setup and configuration

Skills:

Interpersonal and relationship management skills

Ability to perform under pressure

Planning and organizing skills

Must have a passion for infrastructure setup and configuration

Must have a passion for Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment

Computer competency, critical thinking, problem solving, close listening, clear verbal and written communication

Professional Experience:

5+ years’ experience in system engineering and IT/DevOps support required

Educational Background:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent preferred

Competencies:

Change Management

Develops workable implementation plans.

Communicates changes effectively.

Builds commitment and overcomes resistance.

Prepares and supports those affected by change.

Monitors transition and evaluate results. Leadership:

Exhibits confidence in self and others.

Inspires respect and trust.

Accepts feedback from others.

Gives appropriate recognition to others

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Kubernetes

Docker

Hyper-V

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading technology firm that is a well know brand and trusted technology partner.

