IT Devops Engineer

Oct 18, 2022

  • Assist and support Development-, QA-, and Support teams to build and deploy software to DEV, QA, and PROD (could be multiple deployment lines to multiple groups of clients)
    • Managing, monitoring, and fine-tuning all installed systems and infrastructure
    • Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
    • Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
    • Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes
    • Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies
    • Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks
    • Participate in the design of information and operational support systems- Assist to troubleshoot technical problems.
    • Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
    • Provide technical direction to IT support staff- Ensure constant availability of technical resources
  • Knowledge, Skills, Experience
  • Knowledge:- Solid exposure to virtualisation and container technologies; especially Docker, Kubernetes, VMWare, and Hyper-V
    • Highly efficient in network setups. Have low level understanding of OSI network layers, HTTP, TCP and IPAM- Solid scripting skills (e.g., PowerShell, shell scripts, Bash)
    • Proven working experience in installing, configuring and troubleshooting Windows and UNIX /Linux based environments
    • Solid experience in the administration and performance tuning of application stacks (e.g. IIS, SQL Server, RabbitMQ, DNS, AD, etc.)
    • Solid Cloud experience, preferably in Microsoft Azure
    • Experience with CI/CD tools like VSTS to do automated builds and releases
    • Experience with automation software (e.g. Ansible, Terraform, Puppet, CFEngine, Chef)- Experience with development tools, servers or services (e.g. VSTS, NPM, NuGet, GIT, etc.)
    • Understand how to do Azure deployments; AWS experience an advantage
    • Experience using Webroot, SSL and overall security experience advantageous
    • Worked with some sort of distributed file system and attach to Linux instances
    • Experience with Docker Swarm and/or Kubernetes orchestration – RabbitMQ setup and configuration
  • Skills:
  • Interpersonal and relationship management skills
  • Ability to perform under pressure
  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Must have a passion for infrastructure setup and configuration
  • Must have a passion for Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment
  • Computer competency, critical thinking, problem solving, close listening, clear verbal and written communication
  • Professional Experience:
  • 5+ years’ experience in system engineering and IT/DevOps support required
  • Educational Background:
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent preferred
  • Competencies:
  • Change Management
  • Develops workable implementation plans.
  • Communicates changes effectively.
  • Builds commitment and overcomes resistance.
  • Prepares and supports those affected by change.
  • Monitors transition and evaluate results. Leadership:
  • Exhibits confidence in self and others.
  • Inspires respect and trust.
  • Accepts feedback from others.
  • Gives appropriate recognition to others

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • Hyper-V

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading technology firm that is a well know brand and trusted technology partner.

