Junior Software Developer

Development company of high-level cryptographic products has a new vacancy for a Junior Software Developer to join their team.

Students who will complete their degrees by the end of 2022 are welcome to apply. No postgraduate experience is required.

The main task for this position will be the development of computer software.

Essential Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering or Computer Science.

Desire to develop computer software.

South African citizenship essential for security clearance.

Working Knowledge or Strong understanding of:

Development with the Microsoft Windows operating system,

C# and/or C/C++ programming languages,

GUI development,

Version control system,

Object-oriented design and development.

Other requirements:

Analytical and systematic approach to problem solving.

Contribute and adhere to good development standards and principles.

Good communications skills (both verbal and writing).

Attributes:

Ability and willingness to work on multiple projects.

Ability to work within a collaborative team across multiple disciplines.

Willingness to receive mentoring as part of career development and growth.

Application requirements:

Detailed CV describing skills developed

Academic record (NCS and University Transcripts)

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of [URL Removed] we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

Microsoft Windows

C/C++ Programming

GUI Development

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

