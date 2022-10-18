Market Data Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A renowned Financial Services Group requires an innovative, critical thinking Market Data Analyst to join their team.

You will assist in the management of market data configuration, curve construction and dissemination processes. The team processes new market data requests and manages changes in the existing setup. The Market Data Analysts team is also the first point of call for production support requests. The successful incumbent holds a Degree in Commerce, Finance, Mathematics, Engineering with 1 year experience in the Corporate and Investment space. Exposure to banking processes, financial modelling and software programming is beneficial. Your leadership capabilities and great interpersonal skills will stand you in good stead. Building relationships with traders, business analysts and Market Risk Managers will come easily to you.

DUTIES:

Market data configuration on MDP for bank wide distribution.

Production issue resolution.

Stakeholder relationship management and communication.

Market data strategy implementation.

Optimised market data processes and market data configurations.

Proactive communication with all stakeholders.

Quality of Market data published from MDP.

Collaborative partnerships created with key stakeholders.

Market data function strategy

Contribution to and execution of the Market data strategy across all workstreams from a business and ecosystem perspective.

Market data quality maintenance

Play a proactive role in the identification of root causes, validation and resolution of data quality exceptions.

Resolve any issues and maintain existing data.

Provide information to various users on changes that need to be made or considered.

Market data process optimisation

Enhancement of the Market data process for performance, flow and dependencies.

Optimisation of the market data configurations.

Drive the implementation of the MDP recommended architecture.

Identification and highlighting processes for automation and increased efficiency.

Market data stakeholder management

Build rapport with the stakeholders;

Recognized as SME with regards to Market data in the Bank;

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered;

Build buy-in with different stakeholders for the successful implementation of key projects; and

Facilitate alignment and collaboration across teams.

Role Relationships

• Traders.

• Market Data teams (Analysts, Operations and Platform).

• Market Risk Managers.

• Business analysts.

• Valuations’ analysts.

• Finance.

• Technology Teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Degree in Commerce, Finance, Mathematics, Engineering or related field.

Experience / Skills

1 year experience in the Corporate & Investment space.

Beneficial technical skills

Financial modelling.

Data analytics.

Exposure to banking processes & platforms.

Software programming exposure.

ATTRIBUTES / COMPETENCIES:

Leadership Capabilities:

Planning & organizing

Monitoring & measuring

Innovation & Creativity

Big Picture Thinking

Cognitive Capabilities:

Analysis & attention to detail

Problem solving

Critical thinking

Creativity & innovation

Interpersonal Capabilities:

Assertive and courageous

Drive & action oriented

Stakeholder communication

Building Strategic Relationships

Flexibility

Excellence & quality orientation

COMMENTS:

