NortonLifeLock appoints Digimune as African distributor

Digimune has been appointed as an official distribution partner for NortonLifeLock. The company will distribute Norton consumer and small business digital security solutions direct to customers and throughout the channel in Africa.

Owned by NortonLifeLock, formerly known as Symantec, Norton has recently bolstered its claim to the number one position among global cybersecurity firms, making the appointment extremely attractive for Digimune.

Riaan Badenhorst, director at Digimune, says: “Norton has a strong pedigree as a premium global cybersecurity technology provider. Now, with their track record of acquisitions, including AVG/Avast in 2022, Bullguard in 2021, and Avira in 2020, Norton is the essential end-to-end solution for the enterprise, SME, and personal cybersecurity market.”

“Explosive broadband connectivity today means everyone can be online and nearly every size of business is transforming to be even more digital,” he adds. “That causes two challenges. More businesses and more people are exposed to a lot more risk because they do so much more online.

“And the threats can come from a much wider number of sources and strike at any time, at any part of the business or any part of a person’s online identity and activities. The real challenge is how these threats can cripple individuals and companies. Social platforms, online banking, e-commerce, profiles, business processes; all of our online activities are vulnerable.”

Digimune provides risk mitigation services and holistic cybersecurity services and solutions for insurers, brokers, telcos, MSPs, ISPs, enterprises, public organisations, and consumers.

The company also offers cybersecurity awareness training, legal remediation and restitution services, including loss of funds insurance and warranty benefits. Its digital risk products for consumers cover identity theft protection and social media monitoring. Digimune’s full suite of enterprise digital risk solutions will launch in November.

All solutions can be bought online and paid for via monthly or annual billing. Digimune also offers a fully integrated channel programme.

Norton’s pedigree of technology and breadth of coverage are the reason why many analysts, pundits, and reviewers rate their solutions exceptionally highly. Malware detection, the app environment, online banking and webcam protection, strong backup, password management, online storage, unlimited VPN service, and strong virus protection are standout positives among competitors.

“We have found particular interest in the insurance, banking, telco, and ISP spaces,” says Digimune director, Simon Campbell-Young. “They’re keen on our technologies that mitigate risks around loss of funds and investments, for example. They’re also looking for ways to explore new revenue streams, added value, and proven methods to reduce the risk for their customers’ online engagements.”

“This is the solution for people who prefer everything in one place with one pane of glass into the whole package. Norton 360 Standard, Norton 360 Deluxe, and Norton 360 with LifeLock offer a more comprehensive approach than any of the competitors, with nine different Windows antivirus packages. The full suite is also available for the MacOS and iOS environments,” says Teresa Candotti, key account manager at Digimune. “It’s a premium solution for customers who want to be assured their devices, their data, and their identities are safe.”

Digimune is now an Authorised Norton Subscription Service Aggregator, allowing for distribution of Norton’s Global Leading Subscription Services.