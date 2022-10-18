Project Manager

Oct 18, 2022

Our Client is an NGO and is looking for a Project Manager to join their team.

  • A Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent (minimum)
  • Experience managing clients with complex demands, as well as complex projects
  • Experience managing budgets
  • Project management experience to ensure on-time and quality delivery within the agreed budget
  • Experience managing large cross-functional teams across multiple geographies
  • Communication skills in other South African languages

