Project Manager

Our Client is an NGO and is looking for a Project Manager to join their team.

A Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent (minimum)

Experience managing clients with complex demands, as well as complex projects

Experience managing budgets

Project management experience to ensure on-time and quality delivery within the agreed budget

Experience managing large cross-functional teams across multiple geographies

Communication skills in other South African languages

Desired Skills:

project

manager

ngo

Learn more/Apply for this position