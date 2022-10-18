Project Manager – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our Client is an NGO and is looking for a Project Manager to join their team.
- A Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent (minimum)
- Experience managing clients with complex demands, as well as complex projects
- Experience managing budgets
- Project management experience to ensure on-time and quality delivery within the agreed budget
- Experience managing large cross-functional teams across multiple geographies
- Communication skills in other South African languages
