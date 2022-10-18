Python Data Engineer LWB_0313 at Mediro ICT

Drive and safeguard the ingest of logistic data into the cloud data hub

Drive and safeguard the Business Object provisioning across all relevant data lake layers

Develop and operate necessary features for the data provisioning

Run and operate all necessary cloud components for the data provisioning

Safeguarding, improving, and automating all necessary Aws cloud components

Technical Safeguarding of all changes / used components concerning the ITLBHM AWS components across all participants (Hub, AG Data Engineer Department, 3rd party Supplier,) from code changes (Pull Request Reviews) to component and architecture changes

Maintenance and function enhance the Data provisioning for the ITLBHM Business Object provisioning

Drive and solve error analysis during data ingest and data provisioning for ITLBHM Business Objects

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.

3 years’ experience as a Data Engineer

3 years’ experience as a Python Data Engineer

2 years’ experience on AWS

Role-specific knowledge:

At least 3 years of experience as a data engineer

3 years’ experience in Aws service for data engineers ECS (Elastic Container Service) Athena Lambda Glue

3 years’ experience with Databases for Data Engineers e.g., AWS DynamoDB (NO-SQL)

3 years’ experience in Python (Python 3x) and Pyspark for writing Spark applications

3 years’ experience with scripting (Powershell, Bash)

Basic experience with AWS components such as VPC / Iam CludWatch (Metrics and Logs) Param Store Secret Manager SNS S3 Kinesis Streams

1 years’ experience in data modeling (Oracle SQL)

Analytical skills in analyzing large and complex data sets.

Business Intelligence (BI) Experience (Advantageous)

Data extraction and data preparation for tableau (Advantageous)

Experience with Streaming (e.g., Kafka) (Advantageous)

Technical data modeling and schema design (“not drag and drop”) (Advantageous)

Agile experience (e.g., scrum) (Advantageous)

