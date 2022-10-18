Python Data Engineer LWB_0313 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Python Data Engineerto join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Drive and safeguard the ingest of logistic data into the cloud data hub
- Drive and safeguard the Business Object provisioning across all relevant data lake layers
- Develop and operate necessary features for the data provisioning
- Run and operate all necessary cloud components for the data provisioning
- Safeguarding, improving, and automating all necessary Aws cloud components
- Technical Safeguarding of all changes / used components concerning the ITLBHM AWS components across all participants (Hub, AG Data Engineer Department, 3rd party Supplier,) from code changes (Pull Request Reviews) to component and architecture changes
- Maintenance and function enhance the Data provisioning for the ITLBHM Business Object provisioning
- Drive and solve error analysis during data ingest and data provisioning for ITLBHM Business Objects
Minimum Requirements
Formal qualifications:
- Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.
- 3 years’ experience as a Data Engineer
- 3 years’ experience as a Python Data Engineer
- 2 years’ experience on AWS
Role-specific knowledge:
- At least 3 years of experience as a data engineer
- 3 years’ experience in Aws service for data engineers
- ECS (Elastic Container Service)
- Athena
- Lambda
- Glue
- 3 years’ experience with Databases for Data Engineers e.g., AWS DynamoDB (NO-SQL)
- 3 years’ experience in Python (Python 3x) and Pyspark for writing Spark applications
- 3 years’ experience with scripting (Powershell, Bash)
- Basic experience with AWS components such as
- VPC / Iam
- CludWatch (Metrics and Logs)
- Param Store
- Secret Manager
- SNS
- S3
- Kinesis Streams
- 1 years’ experience in data modeling (Oracle SQL)
- Analytical skills in analyzing large and complex data sets.
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience (Advantageous)
- Data extraction and data preparation for tableau (Advantageous)
- Experience with Streaming (e.g., Kafka) (Advantageous)
- Technical data modeling and schema design (“not drag and drop”) (Advantageous)
- Agile experience (e.g., scrum) (Advantageous)