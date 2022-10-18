Remunerations & HR Systems Specialist at Fempower Personnel – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Requirements:
- Degree in Finance/Human Resources
- 5 years’ experience in a Finance/HR environment
- Detailed knowledge and experience of retirement fund administration and management
- Working knowledge of the Labour Relations Act
- Experience with Remchannel platform
- Basic Conditions of Employment Act; UIF Act; Medical Schemes Act; COID Act; Income Tax Act, Pension Funds Act, Regulation 28
- Knowledge/sensitivity to International employment law and the differences between countries.
- Detailed knowledge of formulae and benefits calculations
- Hay Job Evaluation Grading principles and MEIBC grading system
- SAP HR system
- Advanced MS Word and Excel spreadsheets competency
KPAs:
- Coordinate job evaluation and job grading of new or changed roles as identified and requested by the business
- Coordinate and administer company head count budget process and monitoring
- Administer commissions, rewards, and recognition programs
- Manage the employee rewards nomination process
- Continuous updating Organogram Structure
- Responsible for system analysis, maintenance and administration of various HRIS/SAP, BLINK and compensation platforms and interface utilities