Remunerations & HR Systems Specialist at Fempower Personnel

Oct 18, 2022

Requirements:

  • Degree in Finance/Human Resources
  • 5 years’ experience in a Finance/HR environment
  • Detailed knowledge and experience of retirement fund administration and management
  • Working knowledge of the Labour Relations Act
  • Experience with Remchannel platform
  • Basic Conditions of Employment Act; UIF Act; Medical Schemes Act; COID Act; Income Tax Act, Pension Funds Act, Regulation 28
  • Knowledge/sensitivity to International employment law and the differences between countries.
  • Detailed knowledge of formulae and benefits calculations
  • Hay Job Evaluation Grading principles and MEIBC grading system
  • SAP HR system
  • Advanced MS Word and Excel spreadsheets competency

KPAs:

  • Coordinate job evaluation and job grading of new or changed roles as identified and requested by the business
  • Coordinate and administer company head count budget process and monitoring
  • Administer commissions, rewards, and recognition programs
  • Manage the employee rewards nomination process
  • Continuous updating Organogram Structure
  • Responsible for system analysis, maintenance and administration of various HRIS/SAP, BLINK and compensation platforms and interface utilities

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.