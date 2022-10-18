Senior Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Qualifications and experience

Asset management, LISP, investment product or similar background essential

Able to conceptualize the bigger picture, translate complex concepts into simple business language

Able to assess, analyze and optimize business processes and requirements

Compile business process and requirements documentation and functional specification documents

Closely working with business, development team, vendors, and testers to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format

Degree / Diploma in Information Systems, Technology, Finance, Commerce or Analysis

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

SQL skills, can do data mapping, process mapping

Solid track record of successful delivery in the BA environment

Solid understanding of SDLC and project environments

Good understanding of database structures and good SQL skills

Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills

Process re-engineering and improvement

Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects

Business analysis and elicitation techniques

Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Asset Management

LISP

SQL

SDLC

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

