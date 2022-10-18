My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Qualifications and experience
- Asset management, LISP, investment product or similar background essential
- Able to conceptualize the bigger picture, translate complex concepts into simple business language
- Able to assess, analyze and optimize business processes and requirements
- Compile business process and requirements documentation and functional specification documents
- Closely working with business, development team, vendors, and testers to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format
- Degree / Diploma in Information Systems, Technology, Finance, Commerce or Analysis
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- SQL skills, can do data mapping, process mapping
- Solid track record of successful delivery in the BA environment
- Solid understanding of SDLC and project environments
- Good understanding of database structures and good SQL skills
- Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
- Process re-engineering and improvement
- Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
- Business analysis and elicitation techniques
- Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
