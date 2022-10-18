Senior Data Engineer

Our client, a data science-focused company using the latest AI and ML tools, provide a clear roadmap to help their large global clients solve complex issues.

Think like a scientist; build like a software engineer. Work in a company where you are valued and you have a voice. If you enjoy a fast-paced, high performance, cross-collaborative environment this may just be the place for you.

Salary: Up to 1.2m depending on experience

Benefits: 20 days leave, study leave, performance bonus, learning budget, laptop, fully remote work.

PLEASE NOTE: My client is looking for Data Engineers ideally from a software development background, not BI/Data Warehousing.

The Environment:

You will create robust and scalable computing environments which bring data-driven technologies to users. You will be constantly challenging yourself with your team(s) to build more effective data architectures, flexing the freedom to incorporate new technologies and expand the computing power.

We’re looking for strong candidates with a mix of the following:

Fluency in Python and some variety of SQL, and must have at least one other programming language such as R, Java, C++ etc.

A strong degree in computer science, or a quantitative discipline

Experience in designing and setting up large data systems, with an ability to assess the tradeoffs in architectural decisions

Experience with distributed processing frameworks (Hadoop, Spark etc)

Knowledge of large data architectures (data warehouses, lakes, meshes, etc)

Experience working in cloud environments, especially Azure

You should be comfortable in a consulting environment

