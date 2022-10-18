Senior Developer – Pipelines – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Pupose of the role:

The Senior Science Pipelines Developer provides subject matter leadership to the Science Processing team in its effort to develop astronomy packages, respective pipelines, as well as the quality tools that supplement the software. The senior pipelines developer is accountable and responsible for the identification, research and analysis of the problem sets, investigation of potential solutions, implementation, testing and verification of such solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and improve science-focused telescope data processing software

Participate in science support or research opportunities that have relevance to observatory or Science Processing objectives.

Designing and developing software, operational procedures and documentation by applying organizational systems engineering principles

Develop, maintain and document of relevant science pipelines software

Support deployment of releases, performing post-deployment verification, supporting users with regards to queries regarding new functionality or changes

Participate in science projects with the intention to improve telescope design, utility and product quality

Participate in skills development training organized by the organization with the purpose of acquiring new or additional skills, improving current skills, or developments towards domain expertise.

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

MSc in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field

PhD in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field will be advantageous.

Experience:

A minimum of 7 years experience in astronomy, astrophysics, or related, applied/interdisciplinary sciences in development, testing,

deployment, commissioning, release and support of science projects.

Experience may be in some of the following:

Radio astronomy interferometry imaging

Radio astronomy interferometry Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) analysis

Radio astronomy data calibration

Software development using Python or similar languages

Experience with Linux and open source software environments

Experience analyzing large data sets (giga-terabyte scale)

Knowledge:

Understanding of radio interferometric theory and practice

Understanding of signal processing

Understanding of data analysis and machine learning

Linux operating system

programming in Python and/or other modern languages

Knowledge of Systems Engineering practices

* Knowledge of formal Agile development practices

Desired Skills:

Astronomy

linux

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

