Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R740 Per hour at e-Merge IT

Our client is on the lookout for a Full Stack Java Developer specialist. The business is renowned across the world for producing Ultimate Driving Machines. This is an opportunity to take your Java Development career to the next level. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies with a manufacturing business in Pretoria.

In this role, you will be responsible for the development and maintenance of the AWS platform/application and developing systems solutions in line with quality and

delivery requirements

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline

Advantageous in addition to the above:

JavaScript / Typescript

Maven, Gradle

Sonarqube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Data structures and Algorithms

