Senior Mongo DB Developer – G_1901 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

If you are a passionate software engineer and comfortable with back-end as well as front-end development within the agile methodology of behaviour driven development through test automation this is the right position for you.

This is a 3year renewable Contract based on a Hybrid working model

Operate MongoDB Atlas cluster

Improve provisioning and monitoring of MongoDB Atlas cluster

Assess and improve MongoDB data model

Assess and improve application usage of MongoDB

Plan for scaling, including sharding

Prepare necessary documentation

Solve performance issues

Develop MongoDB and API prototypes and proofs of concept

Automate routine DB operations with scripting

Minimum Requirements

Computer science, engineering, or mathematics degree, or equivalent proven experience

Several years of experience building solutions using Mongo DB

Several years of experience using Java, Python, or TypeScript

Solid analytical and problem-solving skills

At least 3-5+ years of experience in executing data solutions using MongoDB

Configuring schema and MongoDB data modelling

Experience with database security management

Experience with MongoDB Atlas

Thorough understanding of MongoDB architecture

Java, Python, or TypeScript

Infrastructure as Code

Git and CI/CD

Behaviour/test driven development

Security, scalability, fault-tolerance, monitoring and operations

Web services / REST API

Single-page application front ends

Experience working in a SCRUM and DEVOPS environment.

AWS solution architecture experience

AWS in general, and in particular Amazon Lambda, ECS, S3, SNS, SQS, DynamoDB, CloudWatch

AWS CDK

Amazon Glue, Athena

Angular

Jenkins

Docker

AGILE and/or SCRUM

