Senior Mongo DB Developer – G_1901 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

If you are a passionate software engineer and comfortable with back-end as well as front-end development within the agile methodology of behaviour driven development through test automation this is the right position for you.
This is a 3year renewable Contract based on a Hybrid working model
- Operate MongoDB Atlas cluster
- Improve provisioning and monitoring of MongoDB Atlas cluster
- Assess and improve MongoDB data model
- Assess and improve application usage of MongoDB
- Plan for scaling, including sharding
- Prepare necessary documentation
- Solve performance issues
- Develop MongoDB and API prototypes and proofs of concept
- Automate routine DB operations with scripting
Minimum Requirements
- Computer science, engineering, or mathematics degree, or equivalent proven experience
- Several years of experience building solutions using Mongo DB
- Several years of experience using Java, Python, or TypeScript
- Solid analytical and problem-solving skills
- At least 3-5+ years of experience in executing data solutions using MongoDB
- Configuring schema and MongoDB data modelling
- Experience with database security management
- Experience with MongoDB Atlas
- Thorough understanding of MongoDB architecture
- Java, Python, or TypeScript
- Infrastructure as Code
- Git and CI/CD
- Behaviour/test driven development
- Security, scalability, fault-tolerance, monitoring and operations
- Web services / REST API
- Single-page application front ends
- Experience working in a SCRUM and DEVOPS environment.
- AWS solution architecture experience
- AWS in general, and in particular Amazon Lambda, ECS, S3, SNS, SQS, DynamoDB, CloudWatch
- AWS CDK
- Amazon Glue, Athena
- Angular
- Jenkins
- Docker
- AGILE and/or SCRUM