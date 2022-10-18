Senior Mongo DB Developer – G_1901 at Mediro ICT

Oct 18, 2022

If you are a passionate software engineer and comfortable with back-end as well as front-end development within the agile methodology of behaviour driven development through test automation this is the right position for you.

This is a 3year renewable Contract based on a Hybrid working model

  • Operate MongoDB Atlas cluster
  • Improve provisioning and monitoring of MongoDB Atlas cluster
  • Assess and improve MongoDB data model
  • Assess and improve application usage of MongoDB
  • Plan for scaling, including sharding
  • Prepare necessary documentation
  • Solve performance issues
  • Develop MongoDB and API prototypes and proofs of concept
  • Automate routine DB operations with scripting

Minimum Requirements

  • Computer science, engineering, or mathematics degree, or equivalent proven experience
  • Several years of experience building solutions using Mongo DB
  • Several years of experience using Java, Python, or TypeScript
  • Solid analytical and problem-solving skills
  • At least 3-5+ years of experience in executing data solutions using MongoDB
  • Configuring schema and MongoDB data modelling
  • Experience with database security management
  • Experience with MongoDB Atlas
  • Thorough understanding of MongoDB architecture
  • Java, Python, or TypeScript
  • Infrastructure as Code
  • Git and CI/CD
  • Behaviour/test driven development
  • Security, scalability, fault-tolerance, monitoring and operations
  • Web services / REST API
  • Single-page application front ends
  • Experience working in a SCRUM and DEVOPS environment.
  • AWS solution architecture experience
  • AWS in general, and in particular Amazon Lambda, ECS, S3, SNS, SQS, DynamoDB, CloudWatch
  • AWS CDK
  • Amazon Glue, Athena
  • Angular
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • AGILE and/or SCRUM

