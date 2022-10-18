Senior Security Analyst

Our client is looking for a Snr Cyber Security Analyst to lead the assessments, analysis and monitoring of cyber security within the company, providing recommendations that ensure the company is safe-guarded from any potential cyber threats

KPI’s will be (but not limited to):

Drive vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments providing findings to the Head of the department

Monitor, analyse, and detect Cyber events and incidents within information systems and networks.

Consult on integrated, dynamic Cyber defence and leverage Cybersecurity solutions

Administer Cybersecurity operational services, including intrusion detection and prevention, situational awareness of network intrusions; security events; data spillage; and; Incident response actions.

Participate in testing, deploying, and administering the infrastructure hardware and software which are required to effectively manage the organization’s Cybersecurity operational services.

Provide daily operational effectiveness reporting to CISO

Conduct internal and external security audits, providing recommendations to close any potential gaps within the process and or system

Anticipate security alerts, incidents and disasters and reduce their likelihood

Monitor network, intrusion detection and prevention systems for security breaches and investigate a violation when one occurs

Analyze security breaches to determine their root cause providing one’s findings and recommendations to the Head of the Department

Prepare reports that document security breaches and the extent of the damage caused by the breaches

Establishes system controls by developing framework for controls and levels of access; recommending improvements.

Drafts procedures and or policies with regards to cyber security submitting them to the Head of Department for review and authorisation

Ensures authorized access by investigating improper access; revoking access; reporting violations; monitoring information requests by new programming; recommending improvements.

Develops security awareness by providing orientation, educational programs, and on-going communication.

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

Research the latest information technology (IT) security trends to ensure company remains relevant and protected

Provide input into developing information security standards and best practices for their organization

Recommend security enhancements to management or senior IT staff

Help computer users when they need to install or learn about new security products and procedures

Identify and respond to threats to meet or exceed defined SLAs, escalating where need be.

See incident through to resolution and document the event.

Ensure compliance with established security configuration standards and best practices.

Maintain, manage and upgrade agent-based security tools.

Create and maintain appropriate standard operating procedures for the Cyber Security, including business continuity plans.

Tuning of and responding to requests for application whitelisting solutions.

Work closely with key stakeholders to ensure operational readiness for cyber security technologies.

Work closely with other teams to design, architect, consult and implement security solutions.

Establish plans and protocols to protect digital files and information systems against unauthorized access, modification and/or destruction

Execute tasks related to the planning and implementation of new or upgraded security controls.

Minimum Requirements:

Experience:

5 years of experience in Cybersecurity, engineering, or security vulnerability remediation

In-depth knowledge of MS Azure security platform (MS Intune / DRM / O365 Security)

In-depth knowledge of Firewalls and Malicious Code Defence including APT;

Knowledge of Cybersecurity technical assessments, standards, tools, and processes

Extensive knowledge of Cybersecurity tools, processes, and methodologies

Education/Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar

Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE are preferred

