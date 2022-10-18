Senior Security Analyst

Oct 18, 2022

Our client is looking for a Snr Cyber Security Analyst to lead the assessments, analysis and monitoring of cyber security within the company, providing recommendations that ensure the company is safe-guarded from any potential cyber threats
KPI’s will be (but not limited to):

  • Drive vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments providing findings to the Head of the department
  • Monitor, analyse, and detect Cyber events and incidents within information systems and networks.
  • Consult on integrated, dynamic Cyber defence and leverage Cybersecurity solutions
  • Administer Cybersecurity operational services, including intrusion detection and prevention, situational awareness of network intrusions; security events; data spillage; and; Incident response actions.
  • Participate in testing, deploying, and administering the infrastructure hardware and software which are required to effectively manage the organization’s Cybersecurity operational services.
  • Provide daily operational effectiveness reporting to CISO
  • Conduct internal and external security audits, providing recommendations to close any potential gaps within the process and or system
  • Anticipate security alerts, incidents and disasters and reduce their likelihood
  • Monitor network, intrusion detection and prevention systems for security breaches and investigate a violation when one occurs
  • Analyze security breaches to determine their root cause providing one’s findings and recommendations to the Head of the Department
  • Prepare reports that document security breaches and the extent of the damage caused by the breaches
  • Establishes system controls by developing framework for controls and levels of access; recommending improvements.
  • Drafts procedures and or policies with regards to cyber security submitting them to the Head of Department for review and authorisation
  • Ensures authorized access by investigating improper access; revoking access; reporting violations; monitoring information requests by new programming; recommending improvements.
  • Develops security awareness by providing orientation, educational programs, and on-going communication.
  • Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.
  • Research the latest information technology (IT) security trends to ensure company remains relevant and protected
  • Provide input into developing information security standards and best practices for their organization
  • Recommend security enhancements to management or senior IT staff
  • Help computer users when they need to install or learn about new security products and procedures
  • Identify and respond to threats to meet or exceed defined SLAs, escalating where need be.
  • See incident through to resolution and document the event.
  • Ensure compliance with established security configuration standards and best practices.
  • Maintain, manage and upgrade agent-based security tools.
  • Create and maintain appropriate standard operating procedures for the Cyber Security, including business continuity plans.
  • Tuning of and responding to requests for application whitelisting solutions.
  • Work closely with key stakeholders to ensure operational readiness for cyber security technologies.
  • Work closely with other teams to design, architect, consult and implement security solutions.
  • Establish plans and protocols to protect digital files and information systems against unauthorized access, modification and/or destruction
  • Execute tasks related to the planning and implementation of new or upgraded security controls.

Minimum Requirements:

Experience:

  • 5 years of experience in Cybersecurity, engineering, or security vulnerability remediation
  • In-depth knowledge of MS Azure security platform (MS Intune / DRM / O365 Security)
  • In-depth knowledge of Firewalls and Malicious Code Defence including APT;
  • Knowledge of Cybersecurity technical assessments, standards, tools, and processes
  • Extensive knowledge of Cybersecurity tools, processes, and methodologies

Education/Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar
  • Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE are preferred

Desired Skills:

  • Information Security
  • Security Analyst
  • Senior Security Analyst
  • Security Engineer

