Senior Software Developer

Purpose of the role:

The Senior Software Developer will be part of a development team building the MeerKAT and the MeerKAT Extension telescopes. Science Data Processors. Senior software developers research, analyze and evaluate requirements for existing or new software

applications and operating systems, and design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet these requirements. They may be expected to guide and work with more junior team members to accomplish their tasks.

Key Responsibilities:

Research and propose new technologies, systems, methods or approaches, with the purpose of utilizing them within the organization

Develop, test, and maintain software systems and components

Participate in the documentation and refinement of system requirements, design and implementation solutions

Continuously contribute to the software and system quality assurance and control processes

Provide technical support to escalate queries regarding systems functionality or changes.

Contribute to systems design and architecture.

Support and contribute to the requirements for computing infrastructure

Participate in agile project management activities.

Mentorship, development and guidance of junior team members

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

B-Tech/BSc/BEng Computer Science, Information Communication Technology, Electrical Engineering or related.

Experience:

At least 7 years software development experience

Experience developing software and systems in Python, or other imperative languages

GPU software development, preferably using CUDA

Experience in systems analysis, engineering or design

Experience working with formal project management and agile practices and methods

Experience working with data processing or data intensive backend systems

Knowledge, experience or specialization in implementing specialist technology and computing modules, e.g. large scale computing,

high performance computing, architecture, algorithms and patterns, parallel computing, computer systems optimization, etc.

Experience integrating and configuring various software technologies and hardware

Experience in technology research, technology development and maturation towards production readiness

Desired Skills:

Python

CUDA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

