Senior Systems Engineer

Purpose of the role:
To advance the maturity of systems and products through applying systems engineering leadership and recognised engineering
competence and skills across multiple domains, teams and on multiple projects.
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for subsystems and systems with high criticality.
- Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.
- Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the system under development, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines.
- Lead teams in the planning and execution of assembly, integration and verification of complex systems, both in the laboratory and in the field.
- Provide field engineering services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.
- Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.
- Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.
- Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.
- Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility.
- Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.
Key Requirements:
Qualification:
B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years; OR
[URL Removed] with 7+ years; OR
* PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years
Experience:
Advanced applied Systems Engineering across the complete lifecycle of a system or product, at all levels of the systems hierarchy.
Integration, test and verification of complex systems.
Baseline establishment and management.
Engineering Change control.
Hi-tech product development.
Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.
Coaching and mentoring.
Knowledge:
- Acknowledged in-depth knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.
- Configuration management and configuration management systems.
- Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE [Phone Number Removed];, ISO/IEC/IEEE 26702, ANSI/EIA-632,
- Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001).
- Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations.
Desired Skills:
- Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools
- ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree