Senior Technical Engineer at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client in theIT sector, based in Midrand is currently looking to employ a Senior Technical Engineer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.



Requirements:

At least 3 years’ work experience in Networking Industries.

Have a relevant degree or diploma.

Familiar to at least 2 networking brands and their enterprise solutions.

Master the configuration and maintenance for at least one networking brand.

Familiar with SOHO networking products.

Master the knowledge of network technology, such as Enterprise WLAN, L2/L3 Ethernet Switching, Firewall/Routing, IP Surveillance, Outdoor PtP/PtMP.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

Cooperate with sales team to collect sales demand, project demand from customers and provide solution and presales support.

Product and Technical Training to business partners. Prepare and confidently deliver presentations of the company’s products/solutions to prospects and customers (resellers, end-users, distributors, etc.)

Presales Support for projects and system integrators.

Presales and Aftersales support to ISP and WISP Customers.

Checking RFP and selecting products for customers

Cooperating with HQ to diagnose and solve technical issues.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position