Solutions Architect

An exciting full remote opportunity with a leading company in the IT sector.

Minimum Requirements:

Any relevant IT qualification

Minimum 8 years’ experience in Software development

Minimum 2 years’ experience in Solutions Architect

Laravel knowledge a (Advantageous)

Ext PHP knowledge

Technical framework

Mobile backend system experience

Desired Skills:

Laravel knowledge

Ext PHP knowledge

