Systems Analyst

Oct 18, 2022

We are of the largest banks in Africa proudly founded in South Africa operating in the financial services, healthcare, life-insurance, short-term insurance, long-term savings, banking and wellness markets. Currently we are in search for a senior Systems Analyst with a drive to grow with us and make a mark.
Requirements/Qualifications:

  • At least 7 years experience in systems analysis
  • Matric with English and Maths
  • Degree in computer science or a computer related field
  • Banking or Financial sector experience
  • Business, and product experience
  • Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration.
  • Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages.
  • Experience with SQL, CMIC (ERP System), HCSS construction software, Boomi integration platform

Advantageous:

  • Scrum Master
  • JIRA Configuration & setup skills

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • ERP
  • Scrum

