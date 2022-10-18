Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are of the largest banks in Africa proudly founded in South Africa operating in the financial services, healthcare, life-insurance, short-term insurance, long-term savings, banking and wellness markets. Currently we are in search for a senior Systems Analyst with a drive to grow with us and make a mark.
Requirements/Qualifications:
- At least 7 years experience in systems analysis
- Matric with English and Maths
- Degree in computer science or a computer related field
- Banking or Financial sector experience
- Business, and product experience
- Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration.
- Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages.
- Experience with SQL, CMIC (ERP System), HCSS construction software, Boomi integration platform
Advantageous:
- Scrum Master
- JIRA Configuration & setup skills
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- ERP
- Scrum