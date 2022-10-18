Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are of the largest banks in Africa proudly founded in South Africa operating in the financial services, healthcare, life-insurance, short-term insurance, long-term savings, banking and wellness markets. Currently we are in search for a senior Systems Analyst with a drive to grow with us and make a mark.

Requirements/Qualifications:

At least 7 years experience in systems analysis

Matric with English and Maths

Degree in computer science or a computer related field

Banking or Financial sector experience

Business, and product experience

Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration.

Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages.

Experience with SQL, CMIC (ERP System), HCSS construction software, Boomi integration platform

Advantageous:

Scrum Master

JIRA Configuration & setup skills

Desired Skills:

SQL

ERP

Scrum

