Active Network Technician – FTTH – KZN

Oct 19, 2022

A leading fibre internet connectivity service provider requires the above to plan, organize, manage, and provide support to ensure the stable operation of the network infrastructure.
Minimum requirements for the role:

  • A matric is essential for this role.
  • A relevant networking or IT Qualification is preferred.
  • The successful candidate must have knowledge and an understanding of ICT and the telecoms industry.
  • Experience in layer 2 and layer 3 networking and routing protocols such as BGP, OSPF, IS-IS, EIGRP is preferred.
  • Basic experience MPLS, SD-WAN and QOS design and networks is essential.
  • Must have knowledge of GPON networks.
  • Experience in networking (routing and switching) in the telecommunications industry is essential.
  • Must have a good understanding of network device configuration.
  • Knowledge of planning and building fibre networks in cities, in-building reticulation and reticulation in estates and suburbs is pref.
  • Must be able to apply knowledge of routing protocols across the network platforms and be able to troubleshoot around routers.
  • Must be able to configure and troubleshoot around network switches.
  • Previous experience having co-ordinated people and projects is essential.
  • Must adopt a philosophy and corresponding processes that focus on identification and satisfaction of the customers’ stated and unstated needs and wants.
  • Must meet or exceed business and customer expectations both in terms of delivery and quality.
  • Previous experience having done or supervised or managed installations within the fibre or telecommunications or related industries is essential for the role.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Implementing, supporting and maintaining the network infrastructure.
  • Planning, organising, managing, and providing support to ensure the stable operation of the network infrastructure.
  • Managing and supporting vendors along with contractors’ working to improve network designs where necessary.
  • Overseeing the testing of network designs to ensure that it is functioning according to expectation.
  • Ensuring that network infrastructure is implemented successfully.
  • Managing timelines of active network in line with passive network builds, ensuring live dates are not missed.
  • Maintaining a highly efficient, high-performance, cost- effective, and scalable active network.
  • Providing support for all facets of the active network where necessary.
  • Ensuring upgrades and configuration changes are performed within change control procedures.
  • Ensuring that network device configuration is backed up and securely stored.
  • Controlling active network project related activities such as network upgrades and firmware upgrades.
  • Defining project deadlines and deliverables, communicate these to the various stakeholders and ensuring they are executed by network team.
  • Managing team performance, promoting cohesiveness and taking corrective action where necessary.
  • Providing monthly uptime reports.
  • Ensuring that active network as-build documentation is up to date.
  • Providing ad-hoc reports as requested from management.
  • Troubleshooting of all network related issues.
  • Monitoring of uptime and downtime of equipment, network links and services.
  • Monitoring of the network management systems, and any other backhaul providers on the network.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Desired Skills:

  • FTTH
  • Network Technician
  • Active Network Technician
  • KwaZulu-Natal
  • KZN

