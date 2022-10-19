Active Network Technician – FTTH – KZN

A leading fibre internet connectivity service provider requires the above to plan, organize, manage, and provide support to ensure the stable operation of the network infrastructure.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- A matric is essential for this role.
- A relevant networking or IT Qualification is preferred.
- The successful candidate must have knowledge and an understanding of ICT and the telecoms industry.
- Experience in layer 2 and layer 3 networking and routing protocols such as BGP, OSPF, IS-IS, EIGRP is preferred.
- Basic experience MPLS, SD-WAN and QOS design and networks is essential.
- Must have knowledge of GPON networks.
- Experience in networking (routing and switching) in the telecommunications industry is essential.
- Must have a good understanding of network device configuration.
- Knowledge of planning and building fibre networks in cities, in-building reticulation and reticulation in estates and suburbs is pref.
- Must be able to apply knowledge of routing protocols across the network platforms and be able to troubleshoot around routers.
- Must be able to configure and troubleshoot around network switches.
- Previous experience having co-ordinated people and projects is essential.
- Must adopt a philosophy and corresponding processes that focus on identification and satisfaction of the customers’ stated and unstated needs and wants.
- Must meet or exceed business and customer expectations both in terms of delivery and quality.
- Previous experience having done or supervised or managed installations within the fibre or telecommunications or related industries is essential for the role.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Implementing, supporting and maintaining the network infrastructure.
- Planning, organising, managing, and providing support to ensure the stable operation of the network infrastructure.
- Managing and supporting vendors along with contractors’ working to improve network designs where necessary.
- Overseeing the testing of network designs to ensure that it is functioning according to expectation.
- Ensuring that network infrastructure is implemented successfully.
- Managing timelines of active network in line with passive network builds, ensuring live dates are not missed.
- Maintaining a highly efficient, high-performance, cost- effective, and scalable active network.
- Providing support for all facets of the active network where necessary.
- Ensuring upgrades and configuration changes are performed within change control procedures.
- Ensuring that network device configuration is backed up and securely stored.
- Controlling active network project related activities such as network upgrades and firmware upgrades.
- Defining project deadlines and deliverables, communicate these to the various stakeholders and ensuring they are executed by network team.
- Managing team performance, promoting cohesiveness and taking corrective action where necessary.
- Providing monthly uptime reports.
- Ensuring that active network as-build documentation is up to date.
- Providing ad-hoc reports as requested from management.
- Troubleshooting of all network related issues.
- Monitoring of uptime and downtime of equipment, network links and services.
- Monitoring of the network management systems, and any other backhaul providers on the network.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.
Desired Skills:
- FTTH
- Network Technician
- Active Network Technician
- KwaZulu-Natal
- KZN