Active Network Technician – FTTH – SBM

A leading fibre internet connectivity service provider requires the above to connect end user customers to the existing network ensuring that all clients’ technical queries are resolved professionally.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A matric is essential for this role.

A relevant networking or IT Qualification is preferred.

The successful candidate must have knowledge and an understanding of ICT and the telecoms industry.

Experience in layer 2 and layer 3 networking and routing protocols such as BGP, OSPF, IS-IS, EIGRP is preferred.

Basic experience MPLS, SD-WAN and QOS design and networks is essential.

Must have knowledge of GPON networks.

Experience in networking (routing and switching) in the telecommunications industry is essential.

Must have a good understanding of network device configuration.

Knowledge of planning and building fibre networks in cities, in-building reticulation and reticulation in estates and suburbs is pref.

Must be able to apply knowledge of routing protocols across the network platforms and be able to troubleshoot around routers.

Must be able to configure and troubleshoot around network switches.

Previous experience having co-ordinated people and projects is essential.

Must adopt a philosophy and corresponding processes that focus on identification and satisfaction of the customers’ stated and unstated needs and wants.

Must meet or exceed business and customer expectations both in terms of delivery and quality.

Previous experience having done or supervised or managed installations within the fibre or telecommunications or related industries is essential for the role.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Implementing, supporting and maintaining the network infrastructure.

Planning, organising, managing, and providing support to ensure the stable operation of the network infrastructure.

Managing and supporting vendors along with contractors’ working to improve network designs where necessary.

Overseeing the testing of network designs to ensure that it is functioning according to expectation.

Ensuring that network infrastructure is implemented successfully.

Managing timelines of active network in line with passive network builds, ensuring live dates are not missed.

Maintaining a highly efficient, high-performance, cost- effective, and scalable active network.

Providing support for all facets of the active network where necessary.

Ensuring upgrades and configuration changes are performed within change control procedures.

Ensuring that network device configuration is backed up and securely stored.

Controlling active network project related activities such as network upgrades and firmware upgrades.

Defining project deadlines and deliverables, communicate these to the various stakeholders and ensuring they are executed by network team.

Managing team performance, promoting cohesiveness and taking corrective action where necessary.

Providing monthly uptime reports.

Ensuring that active network as-build documentation is up to date.

Providing ad-hoc reports as requested from management.

Troubleshooting of all network related issues.

Monitoring of uptime and downtime of equipment, network links and services.

Monitoring of the network management systems, and any other backhaul providers on the network.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Desired Skills:

FTTH

Network Technician

Active Network Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position