Agile Master – B0309 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 19, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Agile Master / Coach (Senior)

  • At least 4-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams
  • Successful experience in running more than one Agile Feature teams as an Agile Master
  • Experience as an agile coach
  • At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.
  • Good experience with bespoke software development, and software lifecycle

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Agile software development experience (from requirement to deployment/operations)
  • Agile testing experience
  • Experience in software development (Microservice)
  • Project Management qualification

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Agile Master
  • AWS

