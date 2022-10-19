Agile Master – B0309

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Agile Master / Coach (Senior)
- At least 4-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams
- Successful experience in running more than one Agile Feature teams as an Agile Master
- Experience as an agile coach
- At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.
- Good experience with bespoke software development, and software lifecycle
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Agile software development experience (from requirement to deployment/operations)
- Agile testing experience
- Experience in software development (Microservice)
- Project Management qualification
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Agile Master
- AWS