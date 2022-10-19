Automation Developer (BluePrism RPA) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Requirements:

Develop and implement process automation utilizing robotic process automation (RPA), Decipher, Power Automate and other common tools

Evaluate processes and make recommendations about suitability for automation and work effort estimation

Design and develop process solutions in accordance with standard RPA design principles and conventions and development best practices.

Drive Blue Prism solutions through design, build, test, and production readiness cycles, providing operational support for automation developments

Complete required documentation and approvals through the Jira project plan

Work within project planning constraints, communicating any identified delivery risks and issues to the RPA manager accordingly

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Certified (preferably in BluePrism) RPA developer, with 5 years’ experience building automation projects

Moderate to advanced experience with basic scripting, programming, and query languages (VBA, SQL, Python, HTML, JavaScript, etc.)

Skilled at translating technical terms to business operations as well as business processes into technical solutions

Strong analytical skills coupled with attention to detail

Operate with a deep understanding of the Blue Prism Platform and its functionalities for Solution design and implementation

Desired Skills:

BLUEPRISM

RPA

VBA

SQL

Python

HTML

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

As an automation developer, you will use the latest techniques and tools to automate processes in order to improve business efficiency. You’ll develop scripts that control automated processes such as building management systems (BMS), supply chain software, or accounting applications. You’ll also design and implement web-based solutions using modern programming languages like Python or Java.

