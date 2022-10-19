Automation Tester at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Requirements:

Co-creating and performing both manual and automated testing strategies

Working closely with testers and the wider Product & Development Team to ensure our products are valuable, functional and scalable

Developing automation test frameworks and plans as part of the overall product DevOps pipeline

Researching, developing and continuously improving test automation toolchains

Designing, develop & maintain end-to-end automated test scripts

Debugging scripts and identifying system flaws

Putting software builds at various stages of completion through variety tests to ensure software is performant, secure and functional.

Documenting, test results and the steps to reproduce, to assist the Development Team with defect and root cause analysis.

Finding opportunities to increase test coverage of core systems

Developing software test specifications, test reports and validation protocols for unit, integration and performance testing.

Analyzing test results and making suggestions for automation improvements

Generating documentation on tools and processes to create visibility and knowledge sharing

Continually staying updated with new technology

Your 4 years of software testing experience in a similar role

Your experience in automation testing using Selenium

Knowledge of Travel industry stakeholders and their business

Your relevant ICT Software Testing and/or ISTQB Certified Tester qualification

Your working knowledge in designing automation frameworks

Your working experience in MS SQL

Your ability to test across all browsers and devices

Your understanding and ability to use Automated Software testing tools such as Katalon, Cucumber

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for a Test Automation Engineer to join our Product & Tech Team in building great tools for the travel tech industry. Their technology stack is built on Azure, React, SQL Server, IIS 7.5, ASP.NET Core, C#, jQuery and SCSS. Their development approach emphasizes feature ownership and deep involvement by their Product Team (including testers) in the planning, design and specification process.

