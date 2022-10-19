Automation Tester at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Requirements:
- Co-creating and performing both manual and automated testing strategies
- Working closely with testers and the wider Product & Development Team to ensure our products are valuable, functional and scalable
- Developing automation test frameworks and plans as part of the overall product DevOps pipeline
- Researching, developing and continuously improving test automation toolchains
- Designing, develop & maintain end-to-end automated test scripts
- Debugging scripts and identifying system flaws
- Putting software builds at various stages of completion through variety tests to ensure software is performant, secure and functional.
- Documenting, test results and the steps to reproduce, to assist the Development Team with defect and root cause analysis.
- Finding opportunities to increase test coverage of core systems
- Developing software test specifications, test reports and validation protocols for unit, integration and performance testing.
- Analyzing test results and making suggestions for automation improvements
- Generating documentation on tools and processes to create visibility and knowledge sharing
- Continually staying updated with new technology
- Your 4 years of software testing experience in a similar role
- Your experience in automation testing using Selenium
- Knowledge of Travel industry stakeholders and their business
- Your relevant ICT Software Testing and/or ISTQB Certified Tester qualification
- Your working knowledge in designing automation frameworks
- Your working experience in MS SQL
- Your ability to test across all browsers and devices
- Your understanding and ability to use Automated Software testing tools such as Katalon, Cucumber
About The Employer:
Our client is looking for a Test Automation Engineer to join our Product & Tech Team in building great tools for the travel tech industry. Their technology stack is built on Azure, React, SQL Server, IIS 7.5, ASP.NET Core, C#, jQuery and SCSS. Their development approach emphasizes feature ownership and deep involvement by their Product Team (including testers) in the planning, design and specification process.