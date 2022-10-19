Automation Tester at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Oct 19, 2022

Requirements:

  • Co-creating and performing both manual and automated testing strategies
  • Working closely with testers and the wider Product & Development Team to ensure our products are valuable, functional and scalable
  • Developing automation test frameworks and plans as part of the overall product DevOps pipeline
  • Researching, developing and continuously improving test automation toolchains
  • Designing, develop & maintain end-to-end automated test scripts
  • Debugging scripts and identifying system flaws
  • Putting software builds at various stages of completion through variety tests to ensure software is performant, secure and functional.
  • Documenting, test results and the steps to reproduce, to assist the Development Team with defect and root cause analysis.
  • Finding opportunities to increase test coverage of core systems
  • Developing software test specifications, test reports and validation protocols for unit, integration and performance testing.
  • Analyzing test results and making suggestions for automation improvements
  • Generating documentation on tools and processes to create visibility and knowledge sharing
  • Continually staying updated with new technology
  • Your 4 years of software testing experience in a similar role
  • Your experience in automation testing using Selenium
  • Knowledge of Travel industry stakeholders and their business
  • Your relevant ICT Software Testing and/or ISTQB Certified Tester qualification
  • Your working knowledge in designing automation frameworks
  • Your working experience in MS SQL
  • Your ability to test across all browsers and devices
  • Your understanding and ability to use Automated Software testing tools such as Katalon, Cucumber

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for a Test Automation Engineer to join our Product & Tech Team in building great tools for the travel tech industry. Their technology stack is built on Azure, React, SQL Server, IIS 7.5, ASP.NET Core, C#, jQuery and SCSS. Their development approach emphasizes feature ownership and deep involvement by their Product Team (including testers) in the planning, design and specification process.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.