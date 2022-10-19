Consulting Business Analyst (Investments)

Keen to move into consulting and work with various asset managers instead of just one?

Is this you?

You’ve gained experience as a Business Analyst and you’re eager to change things up a bit and gain more diverse experience. You will get to work at various companies and gain invaluable exposure to various systems and processes while working with only the best asset managers in the industry.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Essentially, you’ll be performing the role of a Business Analyst but you’ll be consulting on various long term projects that are not the normal business as usual type projects, they are technically complex and very industry specific, in this case, Transfer Agency.

Where you’ll be doing it

The company is vibrant and they have a collaborative approach so no one works alone, you’ll get to tap into and share the expertise within the business to better service your clients. With many staff having worked there long term already, you’ll feel like you are joining a family. This is your opportunity to get into a management consulting firm where your office location is determined by the project you get to work on and for this one you’ll be based in Claremont, Cape Town.

What you’ll need

Your solid 3 years business analysis skills are essential to them and due to them servicing the technical investment world, you will have to have gained experience in asset management to be able to have an impact on projects and to gain the respect of the clients you will be working with. It simply won’t be fair on you or the client if you don’t understand the operations and processes of an asset manager. A completed degree is ideal as well as a professional certification/qualification as a BA is needed to make you successful and efficient in this role.

What you’ll get

It’s a flat structure so everyone is down to earth and you will get to tap into some incredible expertise just by interacting with your colleagues. You’ll gain exposure to the best systems and processes out there while working with the best investment companies. You’ll be permanently employed and earn a market related salary as well as performance bonuses.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

