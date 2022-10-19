Delphi Developer

Role Description

This role will focus on solution delivery, support and very importantly, the quality of these healthcare solutions. We are therefore seeking an energetic and committed individual that is a self-starter, wishes to advance his/her career in other technologies such as Java and /or Angular development and who works well independently and within a team context. Your knowledge of, and experience in designing and developing end-to-end solutions, together with your ability to learn new technologies, will be invaluable and of the utmost importance.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Review requirements and specifications

Solution design

Actively participate in development discussions and planning

Develop work estimates as part of Scrum planning

Enhance, maintain, and support the current SA healthcare applications

Debug and / or refactor existing applications and software modules as required

Develop clean, modular Delphi applications in an agile and ever-changing environment

Help drive the application modernization and migration initiatives to successful conclusion

Interact with other technical staff such as IT, quality assurance, and technical writers

Quickly respond to critical support issues

Minimum Requirements

3 years proven Delphi application development and design experience

Good knowledge of Client/Server applications with Façade design pattern

Applying object-oriented design concepts and writing modular OO applications

Good experience with build processes and related software e.g., Finalbuilder

Working with post-relational and relational SQL databases

MSSQL with SQL experience, modifying & creating database queries, writing of Stored Procedures, Triggers and Views.

Experience in the following is highly advantageous

Experience in using Developer Express Components

Developing and integrating solutions with SOAP and/or RESTful web services using either XML and/or JSON formats.

Building Java based applications

HTML5, JavaScript and CSS3.

Prior experience with Bootstrap, jQuery, Node.js or MVC framework such as React or AngularJS

Working knowledge of PostgreSQL.

Git source control

Working knowledge of Atlassian Jira and Confluence advantageous

Desired Skills:

Delphi Application

HTML5

JavaScript

CSS3

AngularJS

Learn more/Apply for this position