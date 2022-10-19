Eaton’s acquisition of Tripp Lite boosts IT portfolio

Power management company Eaton has expanded its power portfolio through the acquisition of Tripp Lite, a US supplier of power products and connectivity solutions, to build a new customer base in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Initially marketed under the ‘Tripp Lite by Eaton’ brand, the new products represent a huge opportunity for managed service providers and resellers to either help them break into the market for power infrastructure, connectivity and peripherals, or expand the size and comprehensiveness of their proposals by incorporating Tripp Lite server racks, enclosures, and connectivity accessories.

“Tripp Lite and Eaton have worked with customers for many years to navigate rapidly changing technology landscapes. With the Tripp Lite acquisition, the evolution continues with Eaton becoming a single source of power products and accessories for IT channel distributors,” says Jaco du Plooy, power quality product manager at Eaton Africa.

The Tripp Lite product portfolio complements Eaton’s product range. The outcome is a broad-based ability to support edge applications and distributed networks for end-user vertical markets, data centers of all sizes, as well as opening the opportunity for the growing e-commerce business.

Among the new products that Eaton is now offering are server racks, enclosures, cables and connectivity products such as docking stations, KVM switches, and a selection of other peripherals and accessories.

“With the increased reliability of videoconferencing systems and new types of meeting rooms that require a lot of connectivity, our newly expanded portfolio means we can support IT distributors and resellers to respond to this opportunity,” says du Plooy.

The Tripp Lite name will be retained until the new ranges are fully rebranded as the Eaton-Tripp Lite Series.