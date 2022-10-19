Enterprise Architect – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are looking for an Enterprise Architect in Johannesburg and Cape Town. This role defines and monitors adherence to architectural standards for the development,deployment and management of application, information, communication and technology infrastructure.

Skills and Experience:

Grade 12 with a Degree in Information Systems; BSc Comp Sci, InformationTechnology or a similar.

5 Years Working as an Architect in a complex business.

Strong Financial Services or Fintech background.

Strong knowledge of main Architecture Frameworks.

Strong working knowledge of Architecture domains.

Up-to-date understanding of the latest technology and trends, e.g., Cloud technology, Data & Security.

Knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS),

Platform as a Service (PaaS), SOA, APIs, Open Data, Microservices, Event-driven IT, Cloud & Data.

Platform as a Service (PaaS), SOA, APIs, Open Data, Microservices, Event-driven IT, Cloud & Data. Exposure and understanding of existing, new and emerging technologies,and processing environments.

Knowledge of all components of holistic Enterprise Architecture.

Ability to translate business needs into EA requirements and technology solutions.

Ability to estimate the financial impact of EA alternatives.

Ability to rapidly comprehend the functions and capabilities of newtechnologies.

Ready to think, behave and act in an innovative consulting manner todrive the organisation’s digital business strategies.

Key Accountabilities:

Defines and maintains architectural standards for the development,deployment and management of Technology services.

Works with and drives out solution development in alignment with our TechRoadmaps to ensure conformance to required standards.

Researches material, sells concepts and encourages business to assess andrefocus both its business and IT strategy.

Governs the development, evolution and maintenance of a detailed architecture through the involvement of relevant stakeholders, as well as key internal and external forums.

Provides long-term management.

Ensures that the correct governance forums are executed in a way that ensures our technology decisions are robustly thought through.

Works with our partner ecosystem to bring new ideas and capabilities toour business.

Personality and Attributes:

Strategic

Leading with Influence

Collaboration (Relating)

Customer First

Execution

Innovation (Perspective)

Personal Mastery (Learning

Ability to gain trust and respect as a Thought Leader who can influenceand persuade business and IT leaders.

Comfortable, experienced and accomplished at working with businessexecutives.

Highly collaborative with business and offers support and guidance to itsideals and strategies.

Vendor and technology neutral – more interested in business outcomesthan in personal. Does not support those business and IT leaders with vestedpersonal preferences.

Practical in approach to decision making and problem solving.

Organizationally savvy and understanding of the political climate of theenterprise and how to navigate obstacles and politics.

Ability to balance the long-term (“big picture”) and short-term implicationsof individual decisions.

Learn more/Apply for this position